Afghan businesses eye textile imports, Islamic banking opportunities in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Afghan business leaders are exploring opportunities to expand trade and financial cooperation with Uzbekistan’s Namangan region, including textile imports and the potential opening of Uzbekistan’s first Islamic bank in the region.

This was reflected in the statement by the Namangan regional administration, following a visit of a delegation led by Muhammad Ibrahim Ghazanfar, chairman of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and founder of Ghazanfar Group, and Muhammad Ismail Ghazanfar, chairman of Ghazanfar Bank to Namangan to explore opportunities for cooperation with local businesses.

Namangan Region Governor Shavkatjon Abdurazzoqov received the Afghan business representatives for talks.

The meeting highlighted the strengthening of relations between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan in recent years, particularly growing business-to-business ties, according to the regional administration.

The Afghan businessmen expressed interest in importing textile products from Namangan, including various types of fabrics and textiles, to Afghanistan.

The sides also exchanged views on the possibility of opening Uzbekistan’s first Islamic bank in Namangan.

Such a bank could provide new financing opportunities for businesses and support the development of trade and investment links between companies in Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. It could also create an additional platform for financial cooperation between businesses in the two countries.

The participation of representatives from Ghazanfar Group and Ghazanfar Bank in the talks reflects interest from Afghan businesses in expanding commercial ties with Uzbekistan beyond traditional trade.

The meeting also focused on strengthening direct contacts between entrepreneurs from Namangan and Balkh, with the sides agreeing to further develop business cooperation and pursue mutually beneficial opportunities.

The talks come as Uzbekistan continues to expand economic engagement with neighboring Afghanistan, with trade, logistics and business ties forming an important part of efforts to promote regional economic connectivity.

"At the end of the dialogue, it was agreed to further strengthen cooperation between entrepreneurs from the two regions," the statement said.