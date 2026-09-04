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President Ilham Aliyev appoints new ambassadors to Switzerland and Netherlands - decree

Politics Materials 4 September 2026 15:15 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev appoints new ambassadors to Switzerland and Netherlands - decree
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Alamda Nasib
Alamda Nasib
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Vagif Sadigov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

This information was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

By another decree of President Ilham Aliyev, Anar Adjamov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

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