Azerbaijan's tax revenues climb by over 9% in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Tax revenues grew in Azerbaijan from January through August 2026.

This is reflected in a report released by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, 12.6 billion manat ($7.4 billion) in tax revenues was collected for the state budget through the State Tax Service in the reporting period, exceeding the forecast by 900.1 million manat ($529.47 million).

The service said that tax revenues increased by 1.58 billion manat ($0.93 billion), or 9.2%, compared to the same period of 2025.

Tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector totaled 9.46 billion manat ($5.56 billion), exceeding the forecast by 281.7 million manat ($165.7 million). Compared to the same period last year, collections from the sector rose by 1.34 billion manat ($0.79 billion), or 12.3%.

Compulsory state social insurance contributions reached 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion) from January through August this year, surpassing the forecast by 229.4 million manat ($134.9 million). Collections from non-budget organizations exceeded 3.5 billion manat ($2 billion).

During the reporting period, unemployment insurance contributions amounted to 161.8 million manat ($95 million), exceeding the forecast by 7.5 million manat ($4.4 million). Collections from non-budget organizations totaled over 125.3 million manat ($73.7 million).

Compulsory health insurance contributions amounted to over 682 million manat ($401 million), exceeding the forecast by 17.4 million manat ($10.2 million). Collections from non-budget organizations totaled nearly 456.3 million manat ($268.4 million).

Earlier, the Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, said during the discussion of the draft law "On the implementation of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025" at a session of the parliament that in recent years, consistent reforms carried out in the country have ensured the sustainable development of the non-oil sector. According to him, during the reporting period, GDP in the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 92.3 billion manat ($54.3 billion), accounting for 71.5% of total GDP, representing 2.7% real growth compared to 2024," he explained.

The minister noted that the share of non-oil revenues in the consolidated budget reached 55.2%, and the share of non-oil taxes reached 25%. He emphasized that the share of non-oil revenues of the state budget in total revenues has increased from 43.3% to 52% in the last 5 years, and it's planned to increase the share of non-oil revenues to 57.4% in the 2026 state budget.

"The dynamics of the mentioned figures show that the development of the non-oil sector and reducing the dependence of the state budget on oil revenues are one of the main priorities of the state. Measures are being continuously implemented to increase revenues in the non-oil sector and diversify their sources, and the issue is constantly being monitored," Babayev added.