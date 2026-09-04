Azerbaijan holds talks with Sweden over EU cooperation prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed Azerbaijan-European Union (EU) cooperation with the newly appointed Ambassador of Sweden, Louise Morsing.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Azerbaijani MFA following the meeting between Bayramov and Morsing on September 4.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the ambassador Louise Morsing presented a copy of her credentials to the minister. Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on her appointment and wished success in her diplomatic activities. The importance of the ambassador's activities in terms of developing existing relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden was noted.

The meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijani-Swedish bilateral relations, including the prospects for political dialogue, economic and trade relations, cooperation in the humanitarian and educational fields, as well as regional issues.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the regular holding of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries contributes to the further development of the bilateral agenda. In this regard, the importance of continuing mutual visits and high-level contacts was noted.

The sides exchanged views on regional security issues. Bayramov briefed the ambassador on Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as new cooperation opportunities in the region.

The meeting also discussed Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, regional connections, energy security, and other international issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Morsing expressed her commitment to further developing relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden.