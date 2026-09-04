Turkmenistan, UAE's Neopharma discuss pharmaceutical cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Turkmenistan and UAE-based manufacturer Neopharma LLC discussed prospects for pharmaceutical cooperation.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the UAE following the meeting between Ambassador to the UAE Bayram Bayramov and representatives of Neopharma LLC in Abu Dhabi.

“The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, including supplies of high-quality medicines, exchange of professional experience, technology transfer and opportunities for developing production capacity,” the statement said.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue dialogue on the discussed areas of cooperation, including through establishing contacts with Turkmenistan's Ministry of Health and Medical Industry.

Founded in 2003, Neopharma is one of the UAE's leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company operates 10 manufacturing facilities across three continents, supplies medicines to more than 50 international markets, and has manufacturing partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Merck.

Earlier, in December 2025, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Al-Khay Khamad Al-Hammeli expressed his country’s willingness to double the trade turnover between the two countries in the coming years.

The UAE’s economic presence in Turkmenistan extends beyond trade, with Emirati energy companies playing a major role in the country’s oil and gas sector. Dragon Oil has operated in Turkmenistan for 25 years, while ADNOC’s international investment arm XRG is involved in Offshore Block 1.