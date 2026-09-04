Azerbaijani minister holds phone call with former Kazakh MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. A phone call was held between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his former Kazakhstani counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev on September 4.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Azerbaijani MFA.

According to the ministry, Bayramov expressed gratitude to Kosherbayev for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations and the further strengthening of friendly and fraternal ties between our countries during his tenure, and wished him success in his future activities.

Satisfaction was expressed with the high level of relations between the countries, and confidence was expressed that mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue successfully both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of multilateral platforms.