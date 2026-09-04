BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The temporary lifting of 80% of import duties on goods from Armenia by the European Union (EU) is being presented in Brussels as an "economic support measure." At first glance, this may seem like an ordinary trade decision that would facilitate access to the European market for Armenian producers, but when looking at the context of the decision, the situation is completely different. It's not just about customs duties.

The timing, duration of the decision, and the general direction of the EU's South Caucasus policy indicate that the political side of this step is also quite serious.

Talking about "transparent competition," "level playing field," and "single trade rules" on World Trade Organization platforms for years, the EU is now offering a large-scale concession to a certain country. This raises a question. If the main criterion for market access is economic efficiency and competitiveness, by what principle are such concessions determined?

The European market has been distinguished for many years by its strict criteria regarding product quality, safety indicators, technical compliance, environmental and phytosanitary requirements. These requirements create quite serious obstacles for countries wishing to trade with the EU, but when it comes to a country that serves the political interests of Brussels, "those strict and uncompromising standards" are forgotten overnight.

Azerbaijan has been building extensive cooperation with Europe in the fields of energy, transport, logistics, and investment for many years. Baku plays an important role in Europe's energy security, and provides significant resources for the development of East-West transport links. Nevertheless, the question of what criteria Brussels bases its economic partnership on in the region is increasingly coming to the fore because trade policy is not just about numbers. The concessions given also carry a political message. If one country is offered special conditions that expand market access opportunities, it's difficult to imagine other countries in the region being left out.

Another important issue is the real impact of these concessions on the Armenian economy. Reducing tariffs can increase the competitiveness of certain products in the European market, but this doesn't mean that Armenia's agriculture or economy as a whole will automatically rise to European standards.

Moreover, the EU is giving this "gift" for only 2 years because Brussels' intention is not to establish a long-term partnership, but to make the other party dependent on it. If one doesn't act on what Brussels says, the concession will be immediately revoked.

That's why it would not be right to present the decision as "saving the Armenian economy". Temporary preferential access to the European market doesn't solve the country's structural problems. For the sustainable development of the economy, the most important issue is the formation of production that can compete in that market.

As a result, the EU not only provides Armenia with economic opportunities, but also activates one of the mechanisms of political influence in the region. The point is that when economic concessions become a reward for political proximity, the "level playing field" that Europe has been defending for years comes into question.

At a time when new economic and political realities are taking shape in the South Caucasus, this step taken by Brussels is also part of that process. It has already become clear that in modern geopolitics, customs duties aren't just customs duties. Sometimes, behind economic concessions, there is a larger political calculation.