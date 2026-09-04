At President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative, new Baku Metro station named “September 20”

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The new metro station of the Baku Metro, located at 194 Jalil Mammadguluzade Street, Nasimi District, will be named "September 20".

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the relevant resolution.

According to the resolution, in light of the restoration of the state sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan throughout the country on September 20, 2023, and at the initiative of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the new station of the Baku Metro, located at Baku, Nasimi District, 194 Jalil Mammadguluzade Street, has been named “September 20.”

The Baku City Executive Authority and the closed joint-stock company “Baku Metro” have been instructed to resolve any issues arising from this decision.

According to a decree by President Ilham Aliyev dated September 19, 2024, September 20 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as State Sovereignty Day. This date was established to commemorate the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty throughout the country following the local counterterrorism measures conducted on September 19–20, 2023.