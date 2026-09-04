Kazakhstan, Binance discuss digital economy and AI infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Kazakhstan and Binance discussed the development of the digital economy and AI infrastructure.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh Government, following the meeting between Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Jaslan Madiev and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed the introduction of advanced technologies and prospects for expanding the country’s computing infrastructure.

During the visit, the delegation was presented with the CryptoCity concept in Alatau City and the Data Center Valley project, which is aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a regional AI hub.

The sides also discussed the development of digital financial solutions. A presentation was held on the partnership between Binance Pay and Alatau City Bank, while two memorandums were signed - with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

"The signed agreements and the presented infrastructure projects confirm Kazakhstan’s consistent transition from creating a regulatory framework to the practical implementation of digital financial solutions, training specialized personnel and strengthening the country’s status as a leading technological center in the region," the government’s press service said.

According to the Kazakh government, the meeting and the agreements are part of Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to develop its digital economy and AI infrastructure, while attracting international technology partnerships and expanding the use of digital financial instruments.