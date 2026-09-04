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Azerbaijan reveals ranking of investment companies by turnover in 8M2026

Society Materials 4 September 2026 17:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals ranking of investment companies by turnover in 8M2026
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The trading turnover of exchange members across the markets traded on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) from January through August of this year has been released.

According to data from the BSE, ABB Invest Investment Company recorded the highest trading turnover during the period, totaling 24.45 billion manat ($14.38 billion).

PASHA Kapital Investment Company ranked second with 9.78 billion manat ($5.75 billion), while Unicapital Investment Company placed third with 5.2 billion manat ($3 billion).

Under the BSE's internal rules, member rankings are calculated monthly and published at the beginning of each subsequent month. The rankings are based on repo transactions and trading in government and corporate securities, with turnover calculated in Azerbaijani manat.

The table below shows the trading turnover of investment firms from January through August 2026:

Rank

Bank Name

Turnover

Number of transactions

1

ABB Invest Investment Company

24.45 billion manat ($14.38 billion)

22,605

2

PASHA Kapital Investment Company

9.78 billion manat ($5.75 billion)

47,656

3

Unicapital Investment Company

5.2 billion manat ($3 billion)

4,199

4

Invest-Az Investment Company

4.8 billion manat ($2.8 billion)

3,960

5

CPM-Invest Investment Company

4.7 billion manat ($2.7 billion)

1,810

6

Assist Finance Investment Company

2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion)

1,389

7

Inno Kapital Investment Company

813 million manat ($478 million)

789

8

Capital Partners Investment Company

337.8 million manat ($198.7 million)

369

9

Xalq Kapital Investment Company

240.39 million manat ($141.4 million)

149

10

Troni Investment Company

192.8 million manat ($113.4 million)

6,907

11

MFX Trading Investment Company

44.28 million manat ($26 million)

44

12

CFI Financial Investment Company

22.4 million manat ($13 million)

33

13

Xalq Bank

11 million manat ($6.47 million)

272

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