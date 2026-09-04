Azerbaijan reveals ranking of investment companies by turnover in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The trading turnover of exchange members across the markets traded on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) from January through August of this year has been released.
According to data from the BSE, ABB Invest Investment Company recorded the highest trading turnover during the period, totaling 24.45 billion manat ($14.38 billion).
PASHA Kapital Investment Company ranked second with 9.78 billion manat ($5.75 billion), while Unicapital Investment Company placed third with 5.2 billion manat ($3 billion).
Under the BSE's internal rules, member rankings are calculated monthly and published at the beginning of each subsequent month. The rankings are based on repo transactions and trading in government and corporate securities, with turnover calculated in Azerbaijani manat.
The table below shows the trading turnover of investment firms from January through August 2026:
|
Rank
|
Bank Name
|
Turnover
|
Number of transactions
|
1
|
ABB Invest Investment Company
|
24.45 billion manat ($14.38 billion)
|
22,605
|
2
|
PASHA Kapital Investment Company
|
9.78 billion manat ($5.75 billion)
|
47,656
|
3
|
Unicapital Investment Company
|
5.2 billion manat ($3 billion)
|
4,199
|
4
|
Invest-Az Investment Company
|
4.8 billion manat ($2.8 billion)
|
3,960
|
5
|
CPM-Invest Investment Company
|
4.7 billion manat ($2.7 billion)
|
1,810
|
6
|
Assist Finance Investment Company
|
2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion)
|
1,389
|
7
|
Inno Kapital Investment Company
|
813 million manat ($478 million)
|
789
|
8
|
Capital Partners Investment Company
|
337.8 million manat ($198.7 million)
|
369
|
9
|
Xalq Kapital Investment Company
|
240.39 million manat ($141.4 million)
|
149
|
10
|
Troni Investment Company
|
192.8 million manat ($113.4 million)
|
6,907
|
11
|
MFX Trading Investment Company
|
44.28 million manat ($26 million)
|
44
|
12
|
CFI Financial Investment Company
|
22.4 million manat ($13 million)
|
33
|
13
|
Xalq Bank
|
11 million manat ($6.47 million)
|
272