Azerbaijan reveals ranking of investment companies by turnover in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The trading turnover of exchange members across the markets traded on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) from January through August of this year has been released.

According to data from the BSE, ABB Invest Investment Company recorded the highest trading turnover during the period, totaling 24.45 billion manat ($14.38 billion).

PASHA Kapital Investment Company ranked second with 9.78 billion manat ($5.75 billion), while Unicapital Investment Company placed third with 5.2 billion manat ($3 billion).

Under the BSE's internal rules, member rankings are calculated monthly and published at the beginning of each subsequent month. The rankings are based on repo transactions and trading in government and corporate securities, with turnover calculated in Azerbaijani manat.

The table below shows the trading turnover of investment firms from January through August 2026: