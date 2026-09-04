Uzbekistan, South Korea launch digital agriculture platform project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Uzbekistan and South Korea have begun implementing the initial phase of a project to create a national digital information platform for agriculture, aimed at integrating administrative data, geographic information, government services, and AI-based forecasts.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Agriculture Ministry, following a meeting between Deputy Minister Kahramon Yuldashev and representatives of South Korea’s Agriculture Information Service (EPIS), project management specialists, and experts.

According to the ministry, this meeting marked the start of a project to create a digital information platform for the agricultural sector in Uzbekistan.

The Ministry noted that the platform is expected to include four core systems: an administrative data integration system, a geographic information system (GIS) platform, a public portal, and an artificial intelligence-based forecasting model. The project is intended to create a unified digital infrastructure for Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector, enabling more effective use of data in agricultural planning and decision-making.

Particular attention was also given to developing local expertise needed to operate and expand the platform. Uzbek specialists are expected to receive training in modern programming technologies, open-source GIS, and Big Data. Selected specialists are also planned to undergo professional training in South Korea.

“The project is significant because it will establish a unified digital platform that can be gradually expanded nationwide, independently managed by national specialists and used to improve the efficiency of decision-making in agriculture,” the ministry said.

The platform could provide government agencies and agricultural stakeholders with more integrated access to information, while AI-based forecasting could support earlier identification of trends and risks affecting agricultural production.

The sides also agreed on further practical steps to ensure successful implementation of the project and strengthen cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea in agricultural digitalization.

The initiative represents another area of growing Uzbek-Korean cooperation, with South Korean technical expertise being applied to Uzbekistan’s efforts to modernize agricultural management and expand the use of digital technologies in the sector.