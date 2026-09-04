Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss current agenda of strategic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The current agenda of strategic relations between the two countries, as well as the state of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, was discussed during a phone call between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Azerbaijani MFA following a telephone conversation between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kazakhstani counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, which took place on September 4.

According to the Ministry, during the call, Bayramov congratulated the Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and wished him success.

Furthermore, the ministers discussed the current agenda of strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the current state of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the prospects for the development of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Bayramov welcomed dynamical development of Azerbaijani-Kazakhstani relations based on friendship, brotherhood, mutual trust, and solidarity principles. He emphasized the importance of further expanding bilateral relations in all areas and enriching them with new content.

The sides also highly appreciated the effective cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations. The importance of continuing mutual activities and coordination of positions on multilateral platforms was noted.

Moreover, during the phone call, a wide exchange of views was held on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.