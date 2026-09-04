Uzbekistan, Afghan Kam Air explore new international airline in Fergana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Uzbekistan and the Afghan airline Kam Air are exploring the possibility of establishing a new international airline in Fergana as part of efforts to expand air service and strengthen economic ties.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Kam Air Commercial Director Omar Mohammad Suleiman and Timur Khalilov, head of the commercial activities department at Uzbekistan Airports.

According to the Regional Administration, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during a regional delegation’s visit to Afghanistan on July 26-27, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in civil aviation.

Furthermore, during the meeting, particular attention was given to an initiative to establish a new international airline based in Fergana. The parties discussed available opportunities for implementing the project, including the required infrastructure and arrangements for providing aviation-related services.

“The sides exchanged views on the initiative to establish a new international airline in Fergana and discussed the available opportunities for implementing the project, the necessary infrastructure and service arrangements,” the regional administration said.

The meeting also focused on moving the initiative from discussions toward practical implementation, including the involvement of specialized organizations and experts.

The parties emphasized the importance of organizing work in line with international standards as the project advances.

The proposed airline could strengthen Fergana’s air connectivity with international destinations and create an additional platform for expanding passenger and business links between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. Improved aviation connections could also support trade, tourism and investment cooperation between Fergana and Afghan businesses.

The discussions build on agreements reached during the Uzbek delegation’s July visit to Afghanistan, which focused on developing trade, economic and investment cooperation and expanding mutually beneficial ties.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed on further steps and priority areas for cooperation, including continued work on the proposed international airline project.

The latest talks brought together regional authorities, Uzbekistan Airports and an Afghan private-sector airline, creating a framework for further assessment of the project’s infrastructure, operational and organizational requirements.