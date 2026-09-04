Uzbekistan’s Fergana, Japan's Mitsui step up investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and Japanese trading and investment company Mitsui & Co. are exploring new investment projects in energy, water supply, food processing, infrastructure, tourism and education.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Tomo Shingo, chief representative of Mitsui & Co.’s office in Uzbekistan, to discuss expanding investment cooperation.

According to the Regional administration, in the course of the meeting, the sides noted the steady development of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Japan and the growing scope of bilateral cooperation.

Moreover, the talks focused on expanding interregional ties, increasing the number of projects involving Japanese investors and supporting new investment initiatives. The parties also emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits by business and government delegations in developing such cooperation.

“Particular attention in the Fergana region is being paid to the introduction of Japan’s advanced experience,” the regional administration said, noting that Japanese teaching methods have already been introduced on an experimental basis in the region’s education system. Higher education institutions are also using modern approaches to train specialists.

During the meeting, the sides put forward proposals for joint projects in the oil industry, water supply, fruit and vegetable processing, infrastructure, tourism and education.

Mitsui & Co. is a major international trading and investment company headquartered in Tokyo and operates in 62 countries. The company opened its representative office in Uzbekistan in 1993 and has investment interests spanning energy, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and food processing, chemicals, digital technologies and logistics, among other sectors.

The company’s broad sectoral presence could provide opportunities for Fergana to attract Japanese investment and technologies across several priority areas, particularly infrastructure, agricultural processing and water management.

The sides agreed on measures to further expand cooperation, taking into account Mitsui’s areas of expertise and Fergana’s investment priorities.

Meanwhile, Mitsui & Co.’s chief representative in Kazakhstan, Tulkinjon Rakhimov, and Fergana First Deputy Governor Mirzokhid Ubaydullaev also participated in the meeting.