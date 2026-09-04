Uzbekistan, Mongolia advance Aral-Gobi land restoration partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Uzbekistan and Mongolia have agreed to develop an “Aral-Gobi Partnership” aimed at restoring degraded drylands and reducing the impact of sand and dust storms, as the two countries seek to coordinate responses to shared environmental challenges.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change, following a meeting between Aziz Abdukhakimov, adviser to the president of Uzbekistan on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change, and Mongolia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sandag-Ochir Tsend to discuss expanding cooperation on environmental protection, land restoration and climate adaptation.

The sides noted that Uzbekistan and Mongolia face similar environmental challenges, including desertification, pasture degradation, drought and increasingly severe sand and dust storms. These issues affect ecosystems, agriculture and living conditions in both countries.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to jointly develop the “Aral-Gobi Partnership for Dryland Ecosystem Restoration and Sand and Dust Storm Reduction.”

The initiative will initially focus on identifying pilot areas in Uzbekistan and Mongolia, assessing priority areas for cooperation and preparing specific project proposals. Particular attention will be given to restoring degraded land and pastures, reducing the risks associated with sand and dust storms and introducing sustainable land-management practices.

“Uzbekistan and Mongolia intend to jointly develop project proposals and attract international financing” for these initiatives, the committee said.

The two countries plan to explore financing opportunities through the Adaptation Fund, Global Environment Facility, Green Climate Fund, World Bank and other international financial mechanisms.

Mongolia’s chairmanship of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification is expected to provide additional opportunities to promote joint initiatives and strengthen international cooperation on dryland restoration.

Another proposed area of cooperation is the Central Asia and Mongolia Land Project Preparation Facility (CA+M Land PPF). The mechanism is intended to help develop investment-ready land restoration projects, from identifying priority areas and preparing concepts to developing the documentation required to attract international financing.

The initiative could provide a practical framework for turning shared environmental challenges into coordinated regional projects, while linking land restoration efforts in Central Asia and Mongolia with international climate and environmental financing.