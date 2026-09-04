Binance inks two MoUs with Kazakhstan on digital assets and payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Binance has signed two memoranda of understanding with Kazakhstan.

This was announced by the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development

According to the Ministry, one of the memoranda was signed with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, while the second was signed with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

"The first document provides for the development of cooperation in digital assets, digital and computing infrastructure, as well as innovative payment solutions," the ministry said.

Key areas of cooperation include the issuance of a stablecoin in Kazakhstan, further development of infrastructure for payments using digital assets, improvement of tax and judicial approaches in the digital asset sector, as well as the introduction of new products and services.

The second memorandum with the AIFC focuses on cooperation under the Investment Tax Residency Program, according to the ministry.

The agreements were signed üithin the framework of a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Jaslan Madiev and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) at the Alem.ai International AI Center. During the visit, the delegation was presented with the CryptoCity concept in AlatauCity and the Data Center Valley project, aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a regional AI hub.

"Kazakhstan today is demonstrating very dynamic development of the digital economy. I am particularly impressed by the scale of projects that combine technology, education, infrastructure and new approaches to urban development. It was important for me to see personally how these initiatives are being implemented in practice and to discuss with representatives of Kazakhstan the further development of the country's technological ecosystem," Changpeng Zhao said.

The ministry noted that the agreements and infrastructure projects presented during the meeting demonstrate Kazakhstan’s transition from establishing a regulatory framework to the practical implementation of digital financial solutions, specialized training, and strengthening the country’s position as a leading technology center in the region.