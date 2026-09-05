Turkmenistan, Netherlands discuss methane emissions cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Turkmenistan and the Netherlands discussed cooperation on methane emissions reduction as part of efforts to expand economic ties.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Turkmen MFA following a meeting between Minister Rashid Meredov and Dutch Prime Minister's Foreign and Defense Affairs Adviser Christoffer Jonker.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed opportunities to involve Dutch businesses more actively in projects in Turkmenistan. According to the ministry, prospects for cooperation were reviewed in shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure, healthcare, and innovative technologies.

Moreover, the Turkmen side expressed readiness to facilitate visits by executives of leading Dutch companies to Turkmenistan and arrange meetings with relevant government agencies and business representatives, the report notes.

Earlier, Dutch and Turkmen officials had already been working to expand practical business cooperation. During a Dutch business delegation's visit to Turkmenistan in 2026, discussions covered industrial development, energy infrastructure, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and cooperation with state companies, while Dutch company Mokveld Valves participated in meetings focused on industrial and energy projects.

Methane reduction has also become an increasingly important element of Turkmenistan's cooperation with European partners. Since joining the Global Methane Pledge at COP28, the country has adopted a 2025-2026 roadmap for international cooperation on methane reduction and expanded work with the EU, GIZ, UNEP and other international organizations on emissions monitoring, leak detection and modernization of energy infrastructure.

The EU's "EU for a Green Turkmenistan" program also identifies methane reduction as one of the key areas of climate cooperation, while recent international assessments have noted progress in repairing several major methane leak sources in the country.