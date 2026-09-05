Tokayev makes new appointments to Kazakhstan’s Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Murat Baimukashev as Head of the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, the presidential press service announced.

"By decree of the Head of State, Murat Kalibekovich Baimukashev has been appointed Head of the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position," Akorda said.

Baimukashev was born in 1967. In 1994, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute with a degree in mechanical engineering. In 1998, he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the National Security Committee with a degree in law. In 2015, he graduated from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration with a master's degree in public administration.

From 1994 to 2009, he served in law enforcement agencies, including the internal affairs bodies and the Prosecutor General's Office.

From 2009 to 2019, he served as Deputy Head and Head of the Defense and Law Enforcement Department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

From 2019 to 2020, Baimukashev was Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

From 2020 to 2021, he served as Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

From 2021 to 2022, he was Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

From 2022 to 2023, he served as First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.

Since September 1, 2023, he has served as Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.

Meanwhile, Nurzhan Kajiakbarov has been appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position.

Ruslan Zhaksylykov has been appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position.

Gennady Zuev has been appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Aida Balayeva was appointed as the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.