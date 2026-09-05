VDMA identifies agriculture as key area for German machinery in Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Agricultural machinery, food processing, and packaging are currently the most promising areas for German machinery and industrial technologies in Kyrgyzstan, the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) told Trend.

"From the viewpoint of the German mechanical engineering industry, Kyrgyzstan remains a small but gradually developing market. At present, the most promising areas for German machinery and industrial technologies appear to be agricultural machinery, food processing, and the packaging industry," VDMA said in response to questions.

The association also sees potential for deeper cooperation in other segments of Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector.

"There is also potential for deeper cooperation in other segments of industry, including the mining and construction sector," VDMA added.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has a significant agricultural sector, which remains one of the key areas of the country’s economy. The government is focusing on increasing the level of agricultural mechanization, upgrading the machinery fleet and introducing modern technologies in agricultural production and processing.

The country is also taking steps to develop its processing industry, including food production. Expanding production capacity and introducing modern technologies are seen as important measures to increase value added and strengthen export potential.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan has significant mineral resources, supporting interest in the development of its mining sector. At the same time, projects in construction and infrastructure are creating additional opportunities for suppliers of industrial equipment and technologies.