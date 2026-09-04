Azerbaijan, Tajikistan advance strategic partnership ties – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. On behalf of the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my congratulations on the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and wish the friendly people of Tajikistan progress, prosperity and peace, Trend's correspondent reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev made the remarks on September 4 at an event in Baku marking the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The minister said that historical, cultural and religious ties between the two peoples, as well as political dialogue based on mutual respect and esteem established at the highest level, form the foundation of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

He noted that high-level mutual visits play an important role in developing bilateral ties. In particular, he highlighted Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s visit to Azerbaijan in 2024 and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Tajikistan in 2023.

According to R. Nabiyev, political relations are also having a positive impact on the development of high-level economic cooperation.

"Last year, trade turnover between our countries increased by 84%, and this growth trend has continued this year. Thus, trade turnover increased by 31% in the first seven months of this year compared with the same period of 2025," he said.

The minister emphasized that cooperation in transport and logistics is also expanding year by year.

"In 2025, the volume of transit shipments between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan increased by 50%, while in the first eight months of this year, it increased by 17%," he said.

According to him, cooperation in transport has also expanded into digital development. Azercosmos currently provides satellite services to a number of companies in Tajikistan.

R. Nabiyev noted that alongside these achievements in the economy and transport, cultural and tourism ties between the two countries are also developing successfully.

"In 2024, the Days of Tajik Culture were successfully held in Azerbaijan, while the Days of Azerbaijani Culture were held in Tajikistan in 2025. Last year, the number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan from Tajikistan more than doubled. The same trend has been observed this year as well. Direct flights have also contributed to the expansion of tourism ties. Currently, Azerbaijan Airlines operates regular flights between Baku and Dushanbe four times a week," he said.

R. Nabiyev expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan will continue to develop further. He once again extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of brotherly Tajikistan on the occasion and wished the friendly and brotherly people prosperity and peace.