Tajikistan reports socioeconomic progress since independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Tajikistan has made significant progress in socioeconomic development during the years since gaining state independence, Trend's correspondent reports.

Tajikistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon made the remarks in Baku at an event marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s state independence.

"Over the years since gaining independence, our country has made significant progress in socioeconomic development," the ambassador said.

According to him, the country’s GDP has increased 3.4 times over the past 10 years, while average annual economic growth stood at 7.6%.

I. Abdurahmon said Tajikistan’s GDP reached 173 billion somoni ($18.70 billion) in 2025, while real economic growth amounted to 8.4%.

The ambassador also noted that the country’s population increased from 5.3 million in 1991 to 10.7 million in 2026. According to him, the poverty rate has declined to 19%.

"These indicators reflect the results of consistent state policies aimed at improving quality of life, strengthening social protection and expanding opportunities for citizens," the diplomat emphasized.