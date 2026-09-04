Tajikistan says trade turnover with Azerbaijan rose 84% in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan increased by 84% in 2025, Trend's correspondent reports.

Tajikistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon made the remarks in Baku at an event marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s state independence.

"In 2025, trade turnover between our countries increased by 84%, while the volume of strategically important transit shipments grew by 50%," the diplomat said.

According to him, the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership in Baku on May 23, 2024, marked an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

"This document brought bilateral relations to a new level and covers virtually all key areas of cooperation," I. Abdurahmon said.

He also noted that the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in Baku in May 2026. Following the meeting, documents were signed on establishing a Business Council, the mutual allocation of annual education quotas and further expansion of practical cooperation.

The ambassador emphasized that the two countries still have significant potential to expand business ties, industrial cooperation and mutual investment.