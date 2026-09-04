US journalist meets former internally displaced residents in Karabakh (PHOTO)

KARABAKH, Azerbaijan, September 4. On September 4, journalist Brady Knox of the US publication Washington Examiner visited the Ballıca village in the Khojaly district and the Karkijahan settlement in Khankendi as part of his trip to Karabakh.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Service for Restoration, Construction and Management in Khankendi city, the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the US journalist met with local residents who had returned to their hometowns during the visit. He heard their personal stories and views on their return to their native lands and recent developments in the region.

Brady Knox also learned about the residents’ experiences following their return, their living conditions and their plans for the future.

The journalist had previously visited the cities of Khojaly and Khankendi as part of his trip. He was briefed in detail on ongoing construction, development and restoration efforts in the region, as well as the program for the return of former internally displaced persons to their hometowns.