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Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 September 2026 19:37 (UTC +04:00)
Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence (PHOTO)
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. A ceremonial event marking the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan is being held in Baku on September 4, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of Azerbaijani government agencies, the diplomatic corps, political, business, academic and cultural circles, members of parliament and media representatives are attending the event.

Will be updated

Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence (PHOTO)
Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence (PHOTO)
Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence (PHOTO)
Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence (PHOTO)

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