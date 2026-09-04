Azerbaijan is one of Tajikistan’s closest and most important partners – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Tajikistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon made the remarks on September 4 in Baku at a ceremonial event marking the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, Trend's correspondent reports.

"Azerbaijan is one of Tajikistan’s closest and most important partners, with whom we maintain sincere and friendly relations," the ambassador said.

According to him, the peoples of the two countries are connected by deep historical, cultural and spiritual ties, shared traditions and mutual respect.

The ambassador also emphasized the role of the two countries’ leaders in shaping modern Tajik-Azerbaijani relations.

According to him, this foundation of friendship continues to strengthen today through regular political dialogue and trusted contacts between the leaders of the two states.