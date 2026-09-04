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By order of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, treatment of Murad Adigozalzade taken under control (PHOTO)

Society Materials 4 September 2026 18:54 (UTC +04:00)
By order of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, treatment of Murad Adigozalzade taken under control (PHOTO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Alamda Nasib
Alamda Nasib
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The treatment of Azerbaijani People’s Artist Murad Adigozalzade has been placed under control on the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Presidential aide Anar Alakbarov wrote this on his Instagram page.

The post reads:

"Dear Murad,

We sincerely wish you a speedy recovery. You are a strong man, and we truly believe that you will endure this difficult time and overcome this illness. Azerbaijan needs talented, radiant, and dedicated people like you. Today, we send you all our love, prayers, and best wishes.

We would particularly like to express our deep gratitude to our distinguished President and esteemed Mehriban khanum for the attention, care, and support they provide to our talented people during the most difficult moments of their lives.

May Allah grant you strength, good health, and a full recovery. We are all looking forward to seeing you back on stage."

By order of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, treatment of Murad Adigozalzade taken under control (PHOTO)
By order of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, treatment of Murad Adigozalzade taken under control (PHOTO)

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