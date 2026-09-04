Tajikistan sees scope to expand transit routes through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Tajikistan is interested in further utilizing Azerbaijan’s transport and logistics capabilities and developing transit routes, including the Middle Corridor, Trend's correspondent reports.

Tajikistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon made the remarks at a ceremonial event in Baku marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s state independence.

"There is significant potential to utilize Azerbaijan’s transport and logistics capabilities and develop transit routes, including the Middle Corridor," he said.

The ambassador noted that most transit freight shipments between European countries and Tajikistan pass through Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is an important partner for Tajikistan in transit freight transportation along the existing corridors connecting our countries," I. Abdurahmon emphasized.

According to him, further deepening cooperation in transport and logistics will contribute to expanding economic ties between the two countries.

The ambassador also noted that four direct flights per week operate between Dushanbe and Baku, which, according to him, contributes to the development of tourism ties between the two countries.