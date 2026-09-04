Tajikistan, Azerbaijan deepen cooperation across key sectors, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are expanding cooperation across key areas, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Tajikistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon made the remarks in Baku at an event marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s state independence.

"Today, Tajik-Azerbaijani cooperation is steadily developing in the political, trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, energy, industrial, agricultural, educational, cultural and humanitarian spheres," the diplomat said.

He emphasized that expanding practical cooperation creates additional opportunities to strengthen relations between the two countries.

According to the ambassador, particular importance is attached to developing business contacts, industrial cooperation, mutual investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

"Deepening business ties, developing industrial cooperation, mutual investment and intensifying cultural and humanitarian exchanges will undoubtedly contribute to further strengthening ties between our peoples," I. Abdurahmon said.