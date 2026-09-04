Italian PM Giorgia Meloni expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his sincere congratulations for her becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the Italian Republic.

Italian Prime Minister made the post about it on her X social media account.

"Thank you, dear President Ilham Aliyev, for these words and for the sincere friendship that binds our Nations.

Italy and Azerbaijan have built over the years a solid collaboration, founded on a shared vision and interests.

I am very proud of the work we have carried forward together to strengthen our strategic partnership and I am certain that new important opportunities for collaboration await us, in the interest of our Nations," the post reads.