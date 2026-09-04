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Italian PM Giorgia Meloni expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 4 September 2026 19:52 (UTC +04:00)
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev
Alamda Nasib
Alamda Nasib
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his sincere congratulations for her becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the Italian Republic.

Italian Prime Minister made the post about it on her X social media account.

"Thank you, dear President Ilham Aliyev, for these words and for the sincere friendship that binds our Nations.

Italy and Azerbaijan have built over the years a solid collaboration, founded on a shared vision and interests.

I am very proud of the work we have carried forward together to strengthen our strategic partnership and I am certain that new important opportunities for collaboration await us, in the interest of our Nations," the post reads.

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