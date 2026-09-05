Azerbaijan successfully concludes another stage of "Preferential Housing" selection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Another stage of apartment selection was successfully completed through the "Preferential Housing" electronic system on September 5.

This was stated in a joint press release issued by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Security Service, the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, and the State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

"In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, another high result has been achieved in ensuring the accessibility, transparency, and security of services provided to citizens in the electronic environment. On September 4, 2026, through the 'Affordable Housing' system, a total of 535 apartments located in the projects of the State Housing Development Agency — the Lankaran Residential Complex, Shirvan Residential Complex, and Yevlakh Residential Complex — were successfully put up for sale and selected," the statement reads.

It was noted that conducting the sales process under fully secure, uninterrupted, and equal conditions was made possible through the close, unified, and coordinated work of specialists from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Security Service, the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, and the State Housing Development Agency. The coordinated cooperation of the relevant state bodies and the high professionalism demonstrated by each agency within its framework are the main factors that ensured this success.

"Today's sale has once again proven that Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in providing citizens with high-quality, reliable, and innovative services in the digital realm. The State Housing Development Agency will continue to introduce innovations aimed at improving the sales process and ensuring transparency. Ensuring the security of digital services in our country at the highest level will continue to be a priority moving forward," the statement concludes.