Uzbekistan expands wind power capacity to 1.87 GW

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Uzbekistan has commissioned seven wind power plants with a combined capacity of 1,872 megawatts, expanding the role of renewable energy in the country's electricity system as the government seeks to diversify power generation and reduce reliance on natural gas.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The wind farms have been built across Navoi and Bukhara regions, the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Tashkent region, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy.

The projects include a 500-MW wind farm in Tomdi district of Navoi region, commissioned in 2023–2024, as well as two 500-MW plants and a 52-MW facility in Peshku and Gijduvan districts of Bukhara region, commissioned in 2024–2025.

In 2025, a 100-MW wind power plant was commissioned in Karauzak district of Karakalpakstan, followed by a 200-MW facility in the same district and a 20-MW plant in Bostanliq district of Tashkent region in 2026.

The seven facilities have generated a combined 8.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity since coming online, according to the ministry. Their operation has also helped save 2.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas and prevent the release of 4.7 million metric tons of harmful substances into the atmosphere.

Trend's calculations show that the commissioned wind capacity is equivalent to about 26% of Uzbekistan's total renewable generation capacity target of 7.2 GW for 2026, highlighting the growing contribution of wind power to the country's clean-energy expansion.

The generation figures also indicate an average output of approximately 4.4 million kWh per MW of installed capacity since the facilities were commissioned, although this is not a measure of annual capacity utilization because the plants entered service at different times.

In Trend's assessment, the rapid expansion of wind generation reflects Uzbekistan's broader effort to diversify its electricity mix and reduce the amount of natural gas required for power generation. The estimated 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas savings are particularly significant for an economy where gas has historically played a major role in electricity production.

Trend's analysis shows that the environmental impact is also substantial. Avoiding 4.7 million tons of emissions alongside the reported gas savings demonstrates that renewable generation is becoming an increasingly important component of Uzbekistan's efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure and reduce the environmental intensity of electricity production.

At the same time, the expansion of wind power will increase the importance of grid modernization, energy storage and transmission infrastructure. Wind generation is variable, meaning that integrating larger volumes into the national grid will require sufficient flexibility to balance fluctuations in output and maintain system reliability.

Overall, the commissioning of 1.87 GW of wind capacity marks a significant step in Uzbekistan's transition toward a more diversified power system. The combination of rising renewable generation, reduced natural-gas consumption and lower emissions suggests that wind energy is becoming an increasingly important pillar of the country's long-term energy strategy.