Kazakhstan's grain harvest nearly doubles year-on-year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September. Kazakhstan's farmers have harvested 7.7 million tons of grain since the start of the harvesting campaign, nearly twice as much as at the same period last year, the Kazakh government said.

A total of 5.5 million hectares, or 35.5% of grain crop areas, have been harvested so far, with an average yield of 14 centners per hectare, according to the government.

"The first results of grain acceptance confirm the high quality of the new crop. A total of 1,025,200 tons of grain has already been delivered to licensed grain-receiving facilities. This is seven times higher than the volume accepted for storage during the same period in 2025," the government said.

The government noted that 78% of the new soft wheat received at grain-receiving facilities was classified as Grade 3, while 14% was classified as Grade 4. Grade 5 and non-class wheat accounted for 7%. Gluten content indicators were also strong, with 56% of the soft wheat having gluten content above 28%. Another 19% had gluten content of 25%-27%, while 25% had gluten content of 23%-24%.

"The Ministry of Agriculture continues systematic monitoring of the quality of accepted grain, including its grade and key physical and chemical indicators," the government said.

Harvesting of oilseeds, vegetables and melons is also underway. Farmers have harvested 244,000 tons of oilseeds, more than 1.9 million tons of vegetables, 1.7 million tons of melons and 795,000 tons of potatoes. According to local executive bodies, 98% of grain and oilseed crops are currently in good or satisfactory condition.

To support autumn fieldwork, 401,100 tons of diesel fuel have been allocated to the regions. Contracts have been signed and payments made for 161,300 tons, or 40% of the allocated volume, while 143,000 tons, or 36%, have been shipped.

The government also said that 2 million tons of mineral fertilizers have been contracted and shipped, representing 85% of the annual target of 2.3 million tons.

According to Trend's analysis, the early harvest results and high quality indicators for new wheat point to favorable conditions for Kazakhstan's grain sector this year. The large share of Grade 3 wheat and strong gluten content could support domestic supplies and export potential, while the continuation of the harvesting campaign will provide a clearer picture of the country's overall crop outlook.