Baku to host 4th Climate Week of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be held in Baku on September 7–11, 2026, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) will also be held on the same dates.

Having become an important international platform for the climate agenda, Baku will host discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, the expansion of international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31 as part of these events.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are expected to attend the events.

The fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions, and other events focusing on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

The events will further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.

The events will be held at the Baku Convention Center.