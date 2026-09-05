Kazakhstan approves $700-MW power plant project in Kurchatov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Kazakh Government has approved an investment agreement with Kurchatov GRES LLP for the construction of a 700-MW thermal power plant in Kurchatov, Abai region.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to the information, the agreement was approved as part of the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions to develop coal-fired power generation. The relevant resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

"The project is expected to become a key part of Kurchatov’s energy infrastructure, where major scientific facilities are concentrated, including the National Nuclear Center, Nuclear Technology Park, research reactors, laboratories and Kazakhstan’s KTM thermonuclear tokamak. The total cost of the project is estimated at 881 billion tenge. The plant will comprise two 350-MW power units, with commissioning planned in stages by 2032,'" the government’s press service said.

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to generate up to 5 billion kWh of electricity annually and create around 4,400 jobs.

According to the government, the plant will be equipped with modern steam-power equipment designed to operate at elevated pressure and temperature parameters, using clean-coal technologies.

The project will also include gas-cleaning, emissions filtration, and dust-suppression systems to reduce environmental impact in line with Kazakhstan’s Environmental Code and best available techniques requirements.

"The implementation of the project will improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply to Kurchatov and provide additional generating capacity for the further development of scientific, industrial and urban infrastructure," the government said.