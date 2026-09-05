Kazakhstan set to increase seaports’ capacity to 30 million tons by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Kazakhstan plans to increase the total capacity of its seaports from the current 21.8 million tons to 30 million tons by 2030, the press service of the Government of Kazakhstan said.

"Development of maritime infrastructure is aimed at further strengthening Kazakhstan's role in international logistics. The total capacity of Kazakhstan's seaports currently stands at 21.8 million tons, and it is planned to increase it to 30 million tons by 2030," the government said.

According to the information, cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has increased 5.6-fold over the past five years, from 800,000 tons to 4.5 million tons.

The development of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk is ongoing, including the construction of new terminals, dredging works, reconstruction of berths, and expansion of the maritime fleet. By 2029, Kazakhstan plans to acquire eight more vessels, including dry cargo ships and container carriers.

"Comprehensive modernization will increase the annual capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the North-South International Transport Corridor from 6 million to 10 million tons," the government said.

The transport sector accounts for around 6.1% of Kazakhstan's GDP. Over the past five years, the industry's gross output has almost tripled, exceeding 14 trillion tenge (about $30 billion).