Armenian PM calls Turkmen President to discuss bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to discuss bilateral relations and upcoming summits.

This was announced by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the information, the phone call was initiated by the Armenian side.

During the conversation, Pashinyan invited Berdimuhamedov to attend the Leaders' Summit in Yerevan in October ahead of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17).

Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan's active participation in the event, describing it as an important gathering for environmental protection, the report says.

The Turkmen president also invited Pashinyan to attend the CIS Heads of State Summit, scheduled for October 9 in the Avaza National Tourist Zone as part of Turkmenistan's chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States this year.

Pashinyan confirmed Armenia's active participation in the Avaza summit, according to the statement.

The sides also discussed the further development of Turkmen-Armenian relations and the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas.

To note, the CIS Heads of State Summit will be held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on October 9 as part of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship of the Commonwealth in 2026. The chairmanship passed to Turkmenistan from Tajikistan following the CIS summit in December 2025.

Turkmenistan has been holding meetings of CIS councils and other bodies throughout the year as part of its chairmanship. A meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government was held in Ashgabat in May, while preparations are underway for the October leaders’ summit in Avaza.