Tajikistan, Azerbaijan review state and prospects of bilateral relations

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Tajikistan and Azerbaijan exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their further development.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan following a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin and the newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Tajikistan, Elkhan Gahraman.

During the meeting, Ambassador Elkhan Gahraman presented copies of his credentials to the Tajik Foreign Minister.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin congratulated the Azerbaijani ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities in Tajikistan.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the further development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, as well as on cooperation between the two countries within regional and international organizations, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate across a range of areas, including political dialogue, trade, investment, transport, energy, and humanitarian ties.

Bilateral contacts have also focused on expanding economic cooperation and strengthening coordination within regional and international organizations.