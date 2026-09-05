Kazakhstan's Tokayev defines powers of Vice President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree defining the powers of the Vice President of Kazakhstan, the presidential press service said.

Under the decree, the Vice President ensures the development and submits to the President strategic initiatives in the areas of the country's domestic and foreign policy.

Upon the President's instruction, the Vice President represents him in interactions with the Kurultai, the Government and other state bodies, as well as political parties, public associations and international organizations.

The Vice President will also participate in international events upon the President's instruction, head the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, and oversee the activities of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President.

The decree also assigns the Vice President responsibility for ensuring the activities of a number of commissions and councils, including those dealing with state awards, citizenship, state symbols and heraldry, training abroad, the Al-Farabi State Prize in Science and Technology, the Abai State Prize in Literature and Arts, as well as youth policy.

The Vice President also exercises other powers in accordance with instructions from the President.

In addition, the Vice President is authorized to issue orders and give instructions to central and local executive bodies on matters within his competence.

The Vice President may also attend sessions of the Kurultai, Government, Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi and advisory bodies under the President, request and receive necessary information, documents and other materials from state bodies and officials on matters within his competence, and establish interagency working groups to draft presidential acts on matters within his competence and address other tasks assigned by the President.

The organizational, legal, information and analytical support for the Vice President's activities will be provided by the Presidential Administration.

The decree also approves amendments to certain acts of the President of Kazakhstan, as set out in the appendix to the decree.

The Government, Presidential Administration and Office of the President's Affairs will take the necessary measures to implement the decree.

The decree enters into force on the date of its signing. Erlan Karin currently serves as Kazakhstan's Vice President.