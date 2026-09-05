EU’s Armenia decision: 80% concession and new double standard in S. Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The decision of the European Union (EU) to introduce new trade concessions for Armenian products may at first glance be presented as an economic support measure, but the essence of the issue should be assessed more broadly in terms of the competitive environment emerging in the South Caucasus, the principles of European foreign trade policy, and the influence of political factors on economic relations: by temporarily suspending import duties on products that account for about 80% of Armenia's exports, Brussels is giving Yerevan a significant advantage in the EU market, and thus rightfully raises the issue of equal competition for other countries in the region.

Real scale of 80% concession

On September 2, 2026, the EU Council supported the European Commission's proposal without changes, which envisages the introduction of temporary trade liberalization measures for Armenian goods. This decision allows for the liberalization of about 80% of Armenia's exports to the EU. At this stage, we are talking about the Council's position, and in order to quickly adopt the regulation, the European Parliament also approved the proposal without changes.

The measures must be applied within two years of the regulation coming into force. The concessions cover a wide range of products, including agricultural products, and tariff quotas are envisaged for some agricultural goods. According to official EU data, the products covered account for approximately 99% of Armenia's exports of fresh fruit, vegetables and plants to Russia, and more than 91% of its exports of beverages and alcoholic beverages. Brussels justifies this step by supporting the Armenian economy and diversifying the country's export markets. According to the EU, recent trade restrictions imposed by Russia have affected Armenia's exports and transit routes. One of the goals of the new mechanism is to mitigate these effects and further strengthen trade relations between the EU and Armenia.

It's here that assessing the issue solely in an economic framework isn't enough.

Political background of economic decision

The EU presents its decision as a response to the problems facing the Armenian economy. However, the political context of the decision is also quite clear. In a statement by the European Commission on July 2, 2026, Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Armenia has chosen the path of reform and a closer partnership with the EU, and announced that duty-free access for 80% of the country’s exports was proposed, and an additional 52 million euros in financing was envisaged.

This point shows that Brussels’ economic policy is not completely separated from geopolitical priorities. It does not seem accidental that new economic opportunities are being created for Armenia against the backdrop of a change in its political course and rapprochement with Europe. Here, an economic instrument is being transformed into a means of strengthening political partnership.

This approach itself can be considered a legitimate political choice for the EU. However, the problem lies in the consequences this choice has for other economic actors in the South Caucasus. If economic relations are differentiated according to the level of political proximity, rather than by uniform and uniform principles, then it is not just about free competition.

Question of equal competition in South Caucasus

Against the backdrop of countries that have been trying to establish pragmatic and equal economic relations with the EU for years, pursue independent economic policies, and invest heavily in regional infrastructure projects, the creation of separate and large-scale trade preferences for a specific state raises questions in terms of regional competition.

Azerbaijan’s position is of particular importance at this point. Azerbaijan has long been building cooperation with Europe in energy, transport, logistics, investment, and other areas based on mutual interests. The country’s regional transport and energy infrastructure plays an important role in terms of Europe’s economic and energy security. In such circumstances, the question of how to protect the competitive opportunities of other regional economic partners when a large-scale preferential regime is applied to one country’s products is completely justified.

The point is not to object to Armenia gaining access to the European market. The expansion of each country’s access to new markets is a positive event from an economic perspective. The point is that the application of the same criteria is of fundamental importance for countries cooperating with the EU. Otherwise, political advantages begin to determine the place of natural competition in regional economic relations.

EU's Armenia policy deepens contradictions in region

Speaking about the issue, MP Mazahir Afandiyev told Trend that the EU considers relations with Armenia as one of the important directions of its policy in the South Caucasus.

According to the MP, various economic and political initiatives are being put forward to ensure that Armenia remains an important partner for the EU in regional policy. In this context, he focused on the implementation of preferential sales of Armenian locally produced products on the European market.

Afandiyev also considered the failure to take into account the relevant standards and requirements set by international organizations when exporting Armenian products to European markets as a noteworthy point. According to him, such cases can be considered, in a certain sense, as violations of the law and a double-standard approach.

He announced that the uncertainty over the direction in which Armenia's relations with its traditional partners will develop in the new geopolitical realities may somewhat delay the formation of Yerevan's final position on the TRIPP project and the taking of practical steps in this regard.

The MP also highlighted the impact of the EU's increased political and other support for Armenia against the backdrop of the geopolitical confrontation with Russia on regional processes. He emphasized that such an approach further deepens the existing geopolitical contradictions in the South Caucasus and, as a result, becomes one of the factors slowing down the process of ensuring sustainable peace.

Non-tariff barriers and different approaches are a problem

Access to the European market is not only about customs duties. Phytosanitary, technical, and environmental standards, rules of origin, and other non-tariff requirements can create a serious procedural and bureaucratic burden for exporting countries. The application of these standards is normally explained by consumer safety, product quality, and market protection.

However, the problem is not in the standards themselves, but in the absence of a unified approach to their application.

If strict technical, phytosanitary, and environmental requirements for the products of one country act as the main obstacle, while large-scale tariff concessions are provided to another country against the backdrop of political rapprochement, this raises the question of whether there are level-playing-field rules. In other words, there is a concern that non-tariff barriers serve more of a political filter function than an economic standard.

Here, it's particularly important to stress that the EU’s official decision does not mean that all requirements for Armenia have been lifted. On the contrary, the preferential regime is linked to certain conditions. Armenia must comply with the rules of origin, continue administrative cooperation with the EU, not introduce new trade restrictions on imports from the EU, and comply with the core elements of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement on democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. In addition, safeguard measures are envisaged to protect the EU market from possible negative impacts.

So, the issue is not about the complete elimination of technical standards, but about the political and economic context in which the preferential tariff regime will be established.

How sustainable “rescue” mechanism?

For Armenia, the temporary suspension of duties does not automatically prove that the country’s products fully comply with European standards. Tariff concessions and product compliance with quality and technical standards are two separate issues.

This mechanism can give Armenian exporters an additional price advantage in the EU market. However, the emergence of this advantage does not mean a fundamental change in the competitiveness of products. If the opportunities lost by the economy in other markets are compensated by new concessions, then it is possible to see a transitional support mechanism here rather than long-term and sustainable integration.

The fact that the EU itself calls the decision "temporary" is also an important indicator of this. The duration of the concessions is limited to 2 years, and they must be applied from the date of entry into force of the regulation.

On the one hand, this demonstrates Brussels' intention to provide operational assistance to the Armenian economy, and on the other hand, it shows that there is no talk of long-term and guaranteed market integration.

Two-year period and possibilities for political influence

The two-year period also raises another question: to what extent will a temporary economic concession depend on political relations?

If the preferential regime granted to a country is tied to certain political conditions, the economic advantage can also become an instrument of political influence. In this regard, the EU's concession can be seen not only as "market access," but also as a mechanism that promotes the political direction of the partnership. Brussels openly supports Armenia’s rapprochement with Europe. EU officials emphasize that Armenia has chosen reforms and closer cooperation, and link economic support to that political course.

Such an approach may be politically advantageous for the EU, but the precedent it sets is broader for the South Caucasus: if economic advantages take the form of rewarding political choices, the conditions of economic competition for states in the region are no longer determined solely by market indicators.

Why Azerbaijan’s position justified?

The logic of Azerbaijan’s objections or concerns is not about Armenia gaining access to the EU market. The main issue is an equal approach.

Azerbaijan acts as a partner that creates concrete economic value in its relations with Europe. The transportation of energy resources to Europe, the development of transport and logistics corridors, regional connectivity projects and mutual investments constitute the practical foundations of this cooperation. In such circumstances, the differentiation of economic opportunities by the EU in relation to the countries of the region based on political criteria naturally raises questions.

The principles of free trade and equal competition are tested precisely in such cases. In terms of the logic of free competition declared by the World Trade Organization, it's important to establish market access opportunities on transparent, predictable, and non-discriminatory principles. If the opening of a market is associated with political loyalty and geopolitical orientation, the discussion about a protectionist approach in economic relations becomes inevitable.

In this regard, the 80% concession that the EU wants to apply to Armenia is not just a technical issue of economic relations in the region. This decision also demonstrates what kind of partnership model Brussels promotes in the South Caucasus.

Issue not Armenia, but the same rules

The EU may have a political goal to help Armenia overcome its economic difficulties and gain new export markets, but at the same time, it must ensure that other EU partners have equal economic opportunities.

The two-year tariff concession, which covers approximately 80% of Armenia’s exports, will not go unnoticed in the competitive environment in the South Caucasus, especially since it applies to a wide range of products, including agricultural products and beverages. The fact that products covering approximately 99% of Armenia’s fresh fruit, vegetables, and herbs exports to Russia and more than 91% of its exports of beverages and alcoholic beverages are included in this mechanism makes the practical scale of the decision even clearer.

Azerbaijan’s position also proceeds from this reality: economic cooperation in the region should not become a political reward mechanism, and competition rules for countries participating in the same market should be as uniform as possible.

Otherwise, even if the concept of "free trade" is formally preserved, its essence may change in accordance with political choices. This is an issue that affects the economic interests of not only Azerbaijan, but the entire South Caucasus.

The main controversial aspect of the concession made by Brussels for Armenia is precisely this: it is not about helping a country, but about the principles of the assistance provision. If the main criterion for partnership in economic relations is not market principles, but geopolitical choices, then the demand for equal competition for countries like Azerbaijan, which pursue an independent economic and foreign policy, comes to the agenda quite rightly and reasonably.