Uzbekistan, Chinese companies explore joint investment projects in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region and representatives of key Chinese companies (15 firms) and organizations discussed potential joint investment projects in modern manufacturing, heating systems, gas equipment and industrial cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional administration following the meeting between Deputy Governor Jahongir Mamajonov and a delegation of Chinese business and industry representatives.

According to the regional administration, the meeting brought together executives from companies operating in heating and gas equipment, thermal technologies, industrial components, electronic devices, gas sensors, certification services and international supply chains.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side presented the region’s investment potential, industrial and manufacturing capabilities, as well as the conditions and opportunities available to foreign investors.

The sides discussed establishing modern manufacturing facilities in the Tashkent region, including production of heating systems and gas equipment. They also considered developing industrial cooperation and introducing advanced technologies into local production.

The participation of companies from several industrial segments creates opportunities for cooperation not only in direct investment but also in localization and integration into international supply chains, according to the regional administration.

The meeting was part of efforts to expand economic ties between Tashkent region and Chinese businesses and attract new technologies and investment into the region’s industrial sector.

“The sides agreed to thoroughly study the proposals put forward, continue negotiations in promising areas and establish practical cooperation on implementing joint investment projects in Tashkent region,” the administration said.

The parties also agreed to maintain further dialogue on potential projects and identify areas where Chinese companies could participate in the development of local production and industrial capacity.