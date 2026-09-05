Turkmenistan's FM meets Dutch PM’s adviser in The Hague

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Dutch Prime Minister's Foreign and Defense Affairs Adviser Christoffer Jonker in The Hague.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

According to the Ministry, the sides discussed ways to give additional momentum to Turkmen-Dutch relations, including intensifying political contacts and expanding dialogue both bilaterally and within the Turkmenistan-European Union format.

They also exchanged views on the current international and regional situation.

“The Turkmen side outlined its approaches, which stem from the country’s status as a permanently neutral state, emphasizing the particular importance of preventive diplomacy, political dialogue, and peaceful means in resolving complex international situations,” the statement says.

The meeting also covered cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Turkmenistan have been developing economic cooperation in areas including water management, agriculture, horticulture, maritime infrastructure and industrial technologies. Dutch companies have previously explored opportunities in Turkmenistan, while bilateral business contacts have been supported through business forums and meetings involving representatives of the two countries’ private sectors. Water management has remained one of the most prominent areas, reflecting Turkmenistan’s need for technologies aimed at improving the efficiency of water use and the Netherlands’ extensive expertise in the field.