Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 5.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to September 3.

The official rate for $1 is 1,605,024 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,864,827 rials. On September 3, the euro was priced at 1,855,051 rials.

Currency Rial on September 5 Rial on September 3 1 US dollar USD 1,605,024 1,600,223 1 British pound GBP 2,170,231 2,160,462 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,982,557 1,968,115 1 Swedish króna SEK 167,807 166,332 1 Norwegian krone NOK 172,655 171,840 1 Danish krone DKK 249,491 248,162 1 Indian rupee INR 16,994 16,934 1 UAE Dirham AED 437,039 435,731 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,194,581 5,175,934 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 578,716 577,086 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,028,182 1,007,758 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 204,701 204,057 1 Omani rial OMR 4,170,737 4,159,839 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,160,084 1,155,240 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 945,264 935,567 1 South African rand ZAR 100,718 99,711 1 Turkish lira TRY 33,133 33,133 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,537 18,394 1 Qatari riyal QAR 440,941 439,622 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 122,491 122,157 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,151 13,114 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,157,024 1,147,297 1 Saudi riyal SAR 428,006 426,726 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,268,681 4,255,912 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,267,263 1,25,156 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,306,414 1,305,241 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 48,909 48,716 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 764 762 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,061,632 1,057,891 1 Libyan dinar LYD 252,957 251,793 1 Chinese yuan CNY 239,114 238,127 100 Thai baht THB 4,878,641 4,823,350 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 396,858 395,629 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,192,021 1,177,446 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,263,786 2,257,014 1 euro EUR 1,864,827 1,855,051 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 352,291 351,475 1 Georgian lari GEL 616,294 613,522 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 91,131 90,381 1 Afghan afghani AFN 24,428 24,267 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 521,095 518,358 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 944,132 941,302 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,563,094 2,559,999 1 Tajik somoni TJS 173,928 173,198 1 Turkmen manat TMT 458,869 456,071 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,992 2,000

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,847,235 rials and $1 costs 1,593,550.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,20-2,23 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,56-2,59 million rials.