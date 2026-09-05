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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 5

Economy Materials 5 September 2026 09:30 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 5
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 5.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to September 3.

The official rate for $1 is 1,605,024 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,864,827 rials. On September 3, the euro was priced at 1,855,051 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 5

Rial on September 3

1 US dollar

USD

1,605,024

1,600,223

1 British pound

GBP

2,170,231

2,160,462

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,982,557

1,968,115

1 Swedish króna

SEK

167,807

166,332

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

172,655

171,840

1 Danish krone

DKK

249,491

248,162

1 Indian rupee

INR

16,994

16,934

1 UAE Dirham

AED

437,039

435,731

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,194,581

5,175,934

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

578,716

577,086

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,028,182

1,007,758

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

204,701

204,057

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,170,737

4,159,839

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,160,084

1,155,240

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

945,264

935,567

1 South African rand

ZAR

100,718

99,711

1 Turkish lira

TRY

33,133

33,133

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,537

18,394

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

440,941

439,622

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

122,491

122,157

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,151

13,114

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,157,024

1,147,297

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

428,006

426,726

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,268,681

4,255,912

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,267,263

1,25,156

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,306,414

1,305,241

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

48,909

48,716

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

764

762

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,061,632

1,057,891

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

252,957

251,793

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

239,114

238,127

100 Thai baht

THB

4,878,641

4,823,350

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

396,858

395,629

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,192,021

1,177,446

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,263,786

2,257,014

1 euro

EUR

1,864,827

1,855,051

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

352,291

351,475

1 Georgian lari

GEL

616,294

613,522

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

91,131

90,381

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

24,428

24,267

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

521,095

518,358

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

944,132

941,302

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,563,094

2,559,999

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

173,928

173,198

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

458,869

456,071

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,992

2,000

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,847,235 rials and $1 costs 1,593,550.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,20-2,23 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,56-2,59 million rials.

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