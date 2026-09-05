Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson responds to Armenian activist’s accusations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Sabina Aliyeva, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), expressed her opinion regarding the unfounded accusations made by an Armenian human rights activist.

This was reported by the press service of the Ombudsman’s Office.

Meanwhile, it was stated that the Ombudsman considers the claims made at a press conference in the Republic of Armenia on September 4, 2026—that individuals of Armenian origin, convicted of crimes they committed, are subjected to discrimination in Azerbaijan on the basis of religious affiliation, torture, the destruction of Christian religious symbols, denial of access to the Bible, and coercion to read the Quran, and views them as an attempt to derail the ongoing peace talks.

The statement emphasized that presenting such serious allegations to the public as facts without providing any credible evidence is incompatible with the principles of human rights protection. In particular, attempts to link issues concerning individual persons to religious affiliation and to elevate them to the level of a Christian-Muslim conflict are unacceptable.

“Azerbaijan is a multinational and multi-confessional secular state. In the country, the rights and freedoms of individuals belonging to various religious denominations are guaranteed on an equal footing, and their freedom of religion is respected.”

It is unacceptable to link criminal liability established by a court to a person’s ethnic origin and to portray the punishment that these individuals have incurred on lawful grounds for their actions as “ethnic or religious persecution.” Criminal liability is determined not by a person’s ethnicity or religious beliefs, but by the nature of the act committed, the evidence gathered regarding that act, and the court’s legal assessment,” the statement reads.

In addition, it was noted that during monitoring and visits conducted by the Ombudsman’s National Preventive Group at various times, confidential meetings were held with individuals of Armenian origin who were detained on the territory of Azerbaijan; their medical and psychological condition was assessed; and their rights and freedoms, as enshrined in international documents, were explained to them in their native languages. The monitoring revealed that the rights and freedoms of these individuals are guaranteed at a level consistent with international standards, without discrimination, and that they have access to medical care and other necessary services.

In this regard, the ombudsman particularly emphasizes the need to distinguish between human rights advocacy and statements made for political purposes, as well as confrontational rhetoric. Making serious accusations such as “torture,” “religious persecution,” and discrimination based on religious affiliation without relying on verified facts misleads public opinion, derails peace negotiations, and fuels religious conflict.

Such irresponsible approaches are particularly alarming against the backdrop of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Lasting peace is possible not only through political and legal agreements, but also by building trust between societies and avoiding rhetoric of intolerance and hatred. The dissemination of unverified information based on religious grounds deepens mistrust between societies and undermines the environment necessary for peace and reconciliation.

The protection of human rights precludes the distortion of facts for political purposes and the creation of an “enemy” image based on religious affiliation. Those working in this field must be responsible in their statements, rely on objective and verified facts, and avoid rhetoric that could undermine peace and mutual trust,” the statement reads.