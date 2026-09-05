Tajikistan, UNICEF discuss prospects for further cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Tajikistan and UNICEF discussed the current state and prospects for further cooperation.

This was announced by the press service of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the meeting between Deputy Minister Idibek Kalandar and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Tajikistan Gabrielle Yvonne Akimova.

"The meeting reviewed the current state and prospects for cooperation between Tajikistan and UNICEF in the areas of protecting the rights and interests of children, maternal and child health, education and social protection," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and UNICEF have maintained cooperation since 1993, focusing on promoting and protecting children’s rights and improving their well-being. The partnership covers key areas including healthcare, education, social protection, child protection, early childhood development, and water, sanitation, and hygiene. Under the 2023–2026 cooperation programme, UNICEF has been working with the Tajik government to strengthen social services and systems for children and vulnerable groups. The cooperation also includes support for youth participation, disability inclusion, and climate and disaster-risk preparedness.