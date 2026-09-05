Baker Hughes secures bp award for offshore services in UK North Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Baker Hughes has secured a major award from bp to provide offshore stimulation services across bp’s UK North Sea operations, supporting both new well development and production enhancement at mature fields.

Baker Hughes said the under the agreement, it will deploy a vessel-based stimulation solution equipped with its StimFORCE™ modular stimulation package for well completion and production enhancement activities.

The company said the solution, supported by its UK operating base and local supply chain, is designed to improve operational reliability, reduce non-productive time and optimize hydrocarbon recovery. The dedicated vessel-based setup will also provide greater flexibility in scheduling and operations.

“By combining our vessel-based stimulation expertise, advanced intervention technologies and production optimization capabilities, we are well positioned to help bp enhance reservoir performance, increase operational flexibility and unlock additional value from both new and mature fields across its North Sea portfolio,” said Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti.

Baker Hughes has maintained a long-standing presence in the UK, providing offshore operators with drilling, completion and intervention technologies throughout the well lifecycle.

bp has operated in the North Sea for around 60 years, with its current UK portfolio centered on five key production hubs in the central North Sea and west of Shetland: Clair Phase One, Clair Ridge, Glen Lyon, the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) and Andrew.

The Clair field, located around 75 kilometers west of Shetland, is the largest oilfield on the UK Continental Shelf, with an estimated seven billion barrels of oil in place. Production began in 2005 through Clair Phase One, while the second development phase, Clair Ridge, started production in November 2018 and is designed to recover an estimated 640 million barrels.

The Schiehallion, Loyal and Alligin fields are developed through the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading vessel. The area underwent a major redevelopment between 2013 and 2017 under bp’s multi-billion-pound Quad 204 project.

In the central North Sea, ETAP comprises multiple fields connected to a central processing facility. bp operates the ETAP fields, including Machar, Madoes, Mirren, Monan, Marnock and Mungo, as well as the more recently developed Seagull and Murlach fields, which began production in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

The Andrew area comprises the Andrew, Arundel, Cyrus, Farragon and Kinnoull fields, which produce through the Andrew platform. As the facility approaches the end of its production life, bp is operating it under a late-life business model focused on maintaining safe and reliable operations.

bp also holds a non-operated interest in Ithaca Energy’s Vorlich field in the central North Sea.

bp says its North Sea operations remain an important part of the UK energy system. In 2025, bp’s Scope 1 emissions from its North Sea operations were 26 percent below the 2019 baseline.