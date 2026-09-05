Ashgabat hosts event marking Uzbekistan’s 35th Independence anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. A reception marking the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence was held in Ashgabat on September 4.

This was reported in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government on September 5.

According to the report, the event took place in Tashkent Park, which was opened in the Turkmen capital as a symbol of friendship and good-neighborly relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The reception brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps, government agencies, as well as business and creative circles.

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ravshanbek Alimov delivered an opening speech at the event, highlighting independence as the foundation for the country's independent development.

"Reflecting on the past 35 years, the head of the diplomatic mission highlighted the large-scale reforms being implemented under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as part of the “New Uzbekistan” initiative, which prioritizes the protection of human rights and dignity," the report says.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly expanded bilateral cooperation in recent years, moving beyond traditional political dialogue toward closer coordination in energy, transport, industrial cooperation and regional connectivity. The two countries have intensified contacts through regular intergovernmental commission meetings, increased cross-border trade, and promoted joint infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening Central Asia's role in Eurasian transport corridors.

High-level exchanges have also focused on simplifying trade procedures, developing logistics links and coordinating positions on regional economic initiatives, reflecting a broader trend toward deeper integration between the neighboring states.