Kazakhstan, China discuss boosting agricultural product supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Kazakhstan and China discussed measures to increase supplies of agricultural products, the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture said.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, following the meeting between Vice Minister of Agriculture Nazgul Khatepova and Liu Huanxing, head of China's National Administration of Food and Strategic Reserves (NAFRA).

According to the Ministry, the meeting was held as part of Kazakhstan's participation in the 8th China Grain Trade Conference during Khatepova's working visit to China.

The sides discussed the current state of trade and economic cooperation, prospects for increasing bilateral trade, as well as measures to increase agricultural supplies.

"China is one of Kazakhstan's key strategic partners in the agricultural sector. Geographical proximity, the complementarity of our economies and sustained growth in demand for food create a solid foundation for further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation. We are interested in systematic cooperation that will ensure stable demand for our products and create new channels for their access to the Chinese market," Khatepova said.

The sides noted significant potential for further increasing trade volumes and diversifying mutual supplies. In 2025, trade in agricultural products between Kazakhstan and China increased by 36.8% to $1.97 billion.

The Vice Minister presented the Chinese side with a number of proposals aimed at establishing long-term cooperation mechanisms.

In particular, Kazakhstan proposed expanding the range of mutual supplies and increasing purchases of grain and oilseed crops, including for the formation of China's strategic reserves.

The talks also focused on attracting Chinese investment in agricultural storage and processing projects and developing agricultural logistics.

The Chinese side emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the agricultural sector and continuing joint work in the identified areas.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue working on the proposals and intensify cooperation between relevant government agencies and business representatives of the two countries.

Khatepova also held a meeting with Hunan Province Governor Mao Weiming.

Particular attention was paid to developing practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hunan Province.

In addition to strengthening partnership in food security, Hunan Governor Mao Weiming proposed enhancing joint scientific and technological cooperation and exchanging experience.