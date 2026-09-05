Uzbekistan’s Mirziyoyev to visit Serbia for high-level negotiations

Photo: the press service of the Uzbek president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Serbia on September 7–8 at the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to discuss trade, investment, and joint projects in several priority sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to information, Mirziyoyev and Vučić will hold high-level talks in Belgrade, while Uzbek and Serbian officials and business representatives will participate in a bilateral business forum.

The talks will focus on further strengthening the countries’ multifaceted partnership, with particular attention to expanding trade and economic ties and investment cooperation.

The sides are expected to discuss joint projects in transport, mechanical engineering, light and food industries, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and information technology.

“Particular attention will be paid to increasing trade and economic and investment cooperation and implementing joint projects in priority areas,” the presidential press service said.

The agenda will also include cooperation on organized labor migration, as well as efforts to expand interregional and cultural-humanitarian ties.

The planned business forum is expected to provide an additional platform for companies from Uzbekistan and Serbia to identify investment opportunities and develop direct business contacts, particularly in sectors targeted for joint projects.

The visit comes as Uzbekistan continues to expand economic and investment partnerships with European countries, while seeking to diversify trade, attract foreign capital and develop industrial cooperation.

A substantial package of intergovernmental and interagency agreements is expected to be signed following the summit, according to the presidential press service.

The agreements are expected to provide a framework for advancing cooperation across economic, investment, labor, regional and cultural areas and translating the two countries’ political dialogue into concrete projects.