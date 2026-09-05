Turkmenistan expands infrastructure near Galkynysh gas field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Turkmenistan is to build new migration service facilities in Yoloten district, near the Galkynysh gas field.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the press release, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree approving the construction of an administrative building and a service residential facility for the Yoloten district department of the State Migration Service’s Mary regional administration.

The decision was presented by Chairman of the State Migration Service Amanmuhammed Sazakov as part of a report on the agency’s work over the first eight months of 2026.

Meanwhile, the project comes amid broader infrastructure development in Yoloten district, where Turkmenistan is also advancing plans for a new settlement near the Galkynysh gas field.

Particularly, in April 2026, Turkmenistan approved the construction of a settlement in the Imambaba rural council area of Yoloten district, with implementation planned in stages through 2030.

The Galkynysh field, located in the Mary region near Yoloten, is one of Turkmenistan’s key natural gas assets. The development of infrastructure in the surrounding area is linked to the country’s efforts to support activities around the field and its broader gas production plans.

Earlier, Turkmenistan announced the creation of 1,041 jobs as part of the fourth phase of development of the Galkynysh gas field, one of the largest in the world. The development of the fourth phase of the field began on April 17, 2026 and is being carried out jointly with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).