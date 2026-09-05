Azerbaijan set to undertake vice-chairmanship of LLDCs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Turkmenistan has been elected as the Chair of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) for 2027-2028, and Azerbaijan as its Vice-Chair.

This was announced by the press service of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN.

According to the report, its term of office will begin on January 1, 2027.

The report noted that the relevant decision was made at the meeting of the group held in New York at the level of permanent representatives to the UN.

Laos, Burundi, Chad, Rwanda, and Paraguay were also elected to the steering bureau from the regional groups.

This chairmanship will allow Turkmenistan to coordinate the activities of the group for two years, including work on energy and transport connectivity, which are priorities for the country, and to represent the interests of 32 landlocked developing countries, starting from January 1, 2027.

Besides, according to the report, the composition of the leadership will also be approved by the final declaration of the ministerial meeting on LLDCs to be held at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 24, 2026.

From November through December of this year, it's planned to prepare a draft roadmap for Turkmenistan's chairmanship of the group in 2027-2028, together with the Office of the UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, LLDCs and Small Island Developing States (OHRLLS).